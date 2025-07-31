Search still on for kidnapped Pretoria businessman Jerry Boshoga: police

Police have dismissed claims circulating on social media that kidnapped businessman Jerry Boshoga has been found dead.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed on Thursday the investigation into his kidnapping was still at a sensitive stage and that the businessman had not yet been found.
“We call on all social media users to stop the spread of unverified information. Social media users are also urged to spare a thought for the family of the victim. The spreading of such misleading information has caused unnecessary trauma, panic and anxiety for close family members including his mother, wife and children,” she said.
Mathe said police were in close contact with the family and if there were any developments in the case, the family would be the first to be notified by the investigating team.
Boshoga, from Silver Lakes, Pretoria, was kidnapped in Centurion in November last year and his kidnappers demanded a R10m ransom, sending videos to the family purporting to show him being tortured.
TimesLIVE Premium reported that Boshoga was last seen in November 2024 after he said he had to meet someone in Rooihuiskraal, Centurion. His brother struggled to get hold of him and while trying to trace his location, his wife received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number with a voice note from Boshoga saying: “I’ve been kidnapped.”
