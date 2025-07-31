News

Setas must play bigger role in cutting joblessness — Gondwe

By Nomazima Nkosi - 31 July 2025

Deputy higher education minister Mimmy Gondwe says the Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) must begin playing a more meaningful role in reducing SA’s unemployment rate.

Gondwe was responding to questions about the controversy that has surrounded Setas in recent months, culminating in the dismissal of former higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep99 | Foton Miler, Chevrolet Trailblazer, Kia K2700, Toyota ...
Shooter in NYC skyscraper blamed NFL for brain injury, mayor says | REUTERS

Most Read