Setas must play bigger role in cutting joblessness — Gondwe
Deputy higher education minister Mimmy Gondwe says the Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) must begin playing a more meaningful role in reducing SA’s unemployment rate.
Gondwe was responding to questions about the controversy that has surrounded Setas in recent months, culminating in the dismissal of former higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.