News

Three in court for murder of Emalahleni chief whip Xoliseka Lali

Police say investigations remain active

By Ernest Mabuza - 31 July 2025
Emalahleni local municipality chief whip Xoliseka Lali was shot dead on July 21.
Emalahleni local municipality chief whip Xoliseka Lali was shot dead on July 21.
Image: SUPPLIED

Three suspects accused of murdering chief whip of Emalahleni local municipality in the Eastern Cape, Xoliseka Lali, made their first appearance before the Queenstown magistrate’s court on Wednesday. 

Bavuyise Mdingi, 37, Mvuzo Mafana, 41, and Sonwabiso Siko, 43, were arrested in Mthatha on Tuesday and were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on August 6.

Lali, 43, was fatally shot by unknown suspects at his rented apartment in South East Village, Komani, on July 21.

The SAPS confirm that investigations into this matter remain active and appeal to the public to refrain from speculation. The judicial process will be respected, and updates will be provided as appropriate,” police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession draws thousands to Birmingham | REUTERS
Buyer's Guide Ep99 | Foton Miler, Chevrolet Trailblazer, Kia K2700, Toyota ...

Most Read