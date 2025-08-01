Chief justice welcomes appointment of deputy chief justice Dunstan Mlambo

Chief justice Mandisa Maya, on behalf of the judiciary, has welcomed the appointment of Dunstan Mlambo as deputy chief justice.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment on Thursday.
The appointment follows the Judicial Service Commission's (JSC's) resolution on July 3 to advise the president that Mlambo was suitable for appointment as the deputy chief justice. The JSC took this decision after also interviewing Free State judge president Cagney Musi and Northern Cape judge president Pule Tlaletsi.
“Justice Mlambo brings to this role a wealth of experience, steadfast leadership, and an unwavering dedication to constitutional values,” Maya said.
She said his distinguished service as judge president of the Gauteng division of the high court and in previous positions demonstrated his legal excellence, administrative skill and commitment to justice.
Maya said the judiciary looked forward to working with him in his new role in advancing the rule of law, safeguarding judicial independence and ensuring access to justice for all South Africans.
