Community unites in prayer for abducted Gqeberha woman
Almost 150 people gathered on a cold Wednesday night in Gqeberha’s northern areas, united in prayer and hope for the safe return of Ebenese Williams, who was abducted nearly a month ago.
The emotional prayer meeting in Cleary Estate was led by minister Lincoln Williams, who encouraged the crowd to remain steadfast in their faith...
