Iconic church venue to be used to develop new generation of artists
Programme launched at St Stephens hall will equip aspiring performers with the necessary skills, mindset and attitude
The St Stephens Anglican Church Hall in New Brighton, known as the home of protest theatre in the apartheid era, is now fertile ground for the next generation of performing artists.
Renowned names in theatre including late artists such Dr Athol Fugard, Dr Winston Ntshona, Nomhle Nkonyenia and Welcome Duru, and Dr John Kani, have all taken to its stage as part of the Serpent Players...
