The Department of Justice has expressed shock and outrage following the fatal shooting of a Gqeberha-based prosecutor, Tracy Brown, who was gunned down outside her home in Young Park on Thursday afternoon.
Brown, a regional court prosecutor stationed at the New Brighton magistrate’s court, was reportedly shot as she arrived at her residence in Lotton Street.
The brazen daylight attack comes just months after another prosecutor was fatally shot in Mthatha — both killings occurring in the Eastern Cape.
Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi condemned the killing, calling it a “barbaric act” and urging law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in the hunt for those responsible.
“I am deeply saddened and outraged by the killing of Ms Brown. These senseless acts of violence against officers of the court are unacceptable,” she said.
While the motive for the killing remains unclear, Kubayi called on anyone with information to assist the authorities in their investigation.
The minister also extended her condolences to Brown’s family, friends, and colleagues and emphasised the urgent need to bolster security for prosecutors — especially in the Eastern Cape.
“The existing policy on prosecutor safety includes both employee assistance and close protection. However, the recent attacks reveal alarming gaps in implementation. The death of a prosecutor is one too many,” she said.
Kubayi noted that she had recently briefed Members of Parliament on the security measures in place for prosecutors but stressed that these need to be reviewed and strengthened in collaboration with other stakeholders in the justice and security cluster.
“Prosecutors must be able to do their work without fear for their lives,” she added.
The Herald
Justice department condemns killing of Gqeberha prosecutor
Image: Karen Moolman
The Herald
