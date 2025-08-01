News

Nelson Mandela Bay chef to present dining with a difference at exclusive event

By Simtembile Mgidi - 01 August 2025

Chef Siphamandla Shawn Manqunyana is in Gqeberha to serve up a side of romance and put a spin on date night with the inaugural Plated Evening event.

The Kwazakhele-born chef said the Plated Evening would bring something different for Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday with the event being held on the first day of Women’s Month...

