R2.2m in counterfeit items confiscated in Korsten

Gqeberha police confiscated R2.2m worth of illicit pharmaceuticals and suspected counterfeit goods during a tactical operation in Korsten on Wednesday with the majority of the haul comprising of Viagra tablets.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the operation targeted transnational criminal networks involved in the distribution of unlicensed and potentially hazardous goods.
"Acting on intelligence provided by the SAPS Sea Border Office, a multi-disciplinary team comprising Border Policing, K9 Unit, Crime Intelligence, and brand-holder agents executed searches at a wholesale in Durban Road and a warehouse on Daisy Road in Korsten."
Gantana said the seized items included 17,430 Viagra pills, 224 Viagra Jelly sachets, 2,640 Adcodol tablets, 6,480 Apetito tablets, 3,560 pregnancy test kits, 4,680 skin-whitening creams, 648 Colgate toothbrushes, 1,584 Kiwi Shoe Polish units, and 106 rodent traps.
"The total street value is estimated at R2,200,000.
"SAPS urgently warns the public against using unregulated pharmaceuticals and health products.
"Items such as erectile dysfunction medications, unregistered analgesics, and whitening creams may contain toxic substances or incorrect dosages, posing severe health risks in violation of the Medicines Act," Gantana said.
No arrests were made during the search and the operation was successful executed without injuries or property damage.
"Investigations are ongoing to trace supply chains, with SAPS collaborating with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and brand holders to authenticate the seized goods."
Acting Provincial Commissioner of Eastern Cape Major General Thandiswa Kupiso commended those involved for their swift action
"This R2.2 million seizure disrupts criminal enterprises exploiting consumer safety for profit.
"We commend the integrated efforts of our units and private partners. The public must reject unregulated products – your health is not worth the risk."
