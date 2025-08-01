One of the alleged masterminds in the murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa will remain behind bars after his case was postponed in the Umzimkhulu magistrate's court on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Ex-Umzimkhulu municipal manager to remain behind bars until August 14
Image: SUPPLIED
One of the alleged masterminds in the murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa will remain behind bars after his case was postponed in the Umzimkhulu magistrate's court on Friday.
Former Umzimkhulu municipal manager Zweliphansi Stanley Skhosana, 55, appeared briefly in court and his case was postponed to August 14 for a formal bail application.
Skhosana was rearrested on Monday in connection with the murder of Magaqa in July 2017.
He appeared on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and defeating the administration of justice.
Skhosana was previously arrested in 2018 with the late mayor of the Harry Gwala district municipality Mluleki Ndobe, businessman Mbulelo Mpofana, two former police officers Sbonelo Myeza and Mlungisi Ncalane, and Sibusiso Ncengwa.
Ndobe and Skhosana are believed to be the masterminds who allegedly ordered a hit on Magaqa.
Ncengwa, the self confessed hitman, has since been sentenced for Magaqa's murder.
He was sentenced last month to 25 years for conspiracy to commit murder, 25 years for murder, 15 years for three counts of attempted murder, nine years for malicious damage to property, 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm and one year for unlawful possession of ammunition.
The sentences are to run concurrently. Ncengwa was already serving 95 years in prison for armed robbery convictions.
At the time of his murder, Magaqa was attached to the Umzimkhulu local municipality. He was shot with two other councillors who survived the hit. Magaqa died in hospital in September 2017.
The police political killings task team took over the case in July 2018 after the formation of the unit. Within a month, the first hitman, Ncengwa, was arrested.
TimesLIVE
