News

Homeless man found dead in Baakens Valley

By Guy Rogers - 02 August 2025
The homeless man who was found dead in Baakens Valley on Friday
FREEZING CONDITIONS:  The homeless man who was found dead in Baakens Valley on Friday
Image: CITYWIDE

A homeless man has been found dead in lower Baakens Valley.

Citywide Security spokesperson Stephen Moore said Citywide officers, together with police and members of the Mandela Bay Development Agency, the Bay human settlements department and other members were combing the area on Friday when they found the man.

His body was found near Upper Valley Road.

“There has been a lot of criminal activity in the vicinity and the guys were doing a clean out,” Moore said.

“This guy was in what looked like an old substation.

“It was chilly last night and it seems he died from natural causes.”

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep100 | Audi A3, Mitsubishi Triton, Toyota Tazz, VW Tiguan, ...
All set for the spotlight: Basadi in Music Awards 2025 rehearsals in full swing

Most Read