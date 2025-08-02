A homeless man has been found dead in lower Baakens Valley.
Citywide Security spokesperson Stephen Moore said Citywide officers, together with police and members of the Mandela Bay Development Agency, the Bay human settlements department and other members were combing the area on Friday when they found the man.
His body was found near Upper Valley Road.
“There has been a lot of criminal activity in the vicinity and the guys were doing a clean out,” Moore said.
“This guy was in what looked like an old substation.
“It was chilly last night and it seems he died from natural causes.”
The Herald
Homeless man found dead in Baakens Valley
Image: CITYWIDE
