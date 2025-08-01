The board of trustees of the Independent Development Trust (IDT) has placed its CEO Tebogo Malaka on precautionary suspension with immediate effect.
The decision on Friday follows the board’s receipt and consideration of a final forensic report this week relating to procurement irregularities in the R800m pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant tender.
The investigation, ordered by public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson, recommended disciplinary action against Malaka, general manager for supply chain management Dr Molebedi Sisi and other officials.
The IDT said its precautionary suspension was aligned with internal policies and the Labour Relations Act and was instituted to allow for an independent and unhindered investigation into the serious matters raised.
“The board emphasises this is not a disciplinary sanction. Ms Malaka remains an employee of the organisation and has not been found guilty of any misconduct.”
To ensure continuity and organisational stability, the board asked Macpherson to second a senior official to serve as acting CEO. The minister seconded Carmen-Joy Abrahams to the role with immediate effect.
TimesLIVE
IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka placed on suspension over R800m oxygen tender
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
The board of trustees of the Independent Development Trust (IDT) has placed its CEO Tebogo Malaka on precautionary suspension with immediate effect.
The decision on Friday follows the board’s receipt and consideration of a final forensic report this week relating to procurement irregularities in the R800m pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant tender.
The investigation, ordered by public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson, recommended disciplinary action against Malaka, general manager for supply chain management Dr Molebedi Sisi and other officials.
The IDT said its precautionary suspension was aligned with internal policies and the Labour Relations Act and was instituted to allow for an independent and unhindered investigation into the serious matters raised.
“The board emphasises this is not a disciplinary sanction. Ms Malaka remains an employee of the organisation and has not been found guilty of any misconduct.”
To ensure continuity and organisational stability, the board asked Macpherson to second a senior official to serve as acting CEO. The minister seconded Carmen-Joy Abrahams to the role with immediate effect.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News