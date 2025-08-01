News

Illegal miners arrested in Barberton

By TimesLIVE - 02 August 2025
Police were processing about 1,000 illegal immigrants and illegal miners as they were being retrieved from a mine in the Barberton area.
Image: SAPS

About 1,000 illegal miners are being retrieved from a mine in the Barberton area, Mpumalanga police said on Friday afternoon.

Police said it was working closely with other law enforcement agencies to tackle illegal mining activities through regular operations, visible policing and intelligence-driven interventions.

“These efforts aim to dismantle illegal mining networks, protect our natural resources and ensure the safety of affected communities,” police said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

