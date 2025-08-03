News

Bay leads SA when it comes to water outages

Interruptions in supply almost six times more common here than in Cape Town, General Household Survey finds

By Andisa Bonani - 03 August 2025

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality recorded the most water interruptions across all metros in SA in 2024.

It is a problem that persists across the metro, leaving residents high and dry for days on end...

