NMU’s IT department bag top awards
Nelson Mandela University’s information technology department has again proven itself to be ahead of the curve with its’ community technologies centre (CTC) recently receiving the NSTF Science Diplomacy Award for Africa and a professor bagging the 2025 AISSAC (Association of Information Systems, Southern Africa Chapter) lifetime achievement award.
The CCT received the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF) award, part of what is widely known as SA’s ‘Science Oscars’, in recognition of the special and distinctive ability of CCT to integrate research and scholarship with impact...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.