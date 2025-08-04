News

Art museum hall temporarily closed for repairs

Premium
By Faith Mtwana - 04 August 2025

The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum has temporarily closed the Arts Hall building due to extensive repairs to the electrical system. 

Henry Newman, chair of the Friends of the Art Museum, an organisation aimed at raising funds to assist the museum, said the building had fallen into disrepair, highlighting the infrastructural damage that it suffered over the years...

Most Read