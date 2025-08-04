Bay municipal delegation visits Angola to strengthen trade ties
As US tariffs continue to cause trading uncertainty around the world, a Nelson Mandela Bay municipal delegation has returned from a tour of Angola, paving the way for bilateral partnerships across various sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, energy and education.
Delegations from the Western Cape and Northern Cape also attended, with 60 businesses from the three provinces...
