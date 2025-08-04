Gqeberha local is on a mission to share African stories with youth
After four years of living and working abroad, local performing artist and arts educator Litha Xhanti Hewitt-Coleman has returned to Gqeberha and brought with him a burning passion to share African stories with as many young minds as possible.
Raised in Walmer and New Brighton, Hewitt-Coleman moved to Thailand to teach English, however, due to his passion for drama and the arts, teaching English proved not to be enough for him...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.