Great white sharks back at Bird Island
Sightings welcomed by scientist who highlights link between decline of heavyweight marine predator and rise of seal rabies
Great white sharks have been seen again at Bird Island after a year and a half of minimal sightings, raising indications that the heavyweight marine predator is down but not out.
The sightings have been welcomed by one scientist who has highlighted a link between the rise of seal rabies and the decline of white sharks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.