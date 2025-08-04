News

How Zolani Mahola found her true voice

‘The One Who Sings’ heading home to Gqeberha for intimate show ahead of documentary on her life

Premium
By Faith Mtwana - 04 August 2025

Beloved South African singer and storyteller Zolani Mahola is making a special return to her childhood home in New Brighton to share her journey through an intimate performance for an upcoming documentary about her life.

Once renowned as the lead singer of the acclaimed band Freshlyground, Mahola stepped away from the group at the end of 2019 after 17 years of worldwide success...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep100 | Audi A3, Mitsubishi Triton, Toyota Tazz, VW Tiguan, ...
All set for the spotlight: Basadi in Music Awards 2025 rehearsals in full swing

Most Read