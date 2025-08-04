How Zolani Mahola found her true voice
‘The One Who Sings’ heading home to Gqeberha for intimate show ahead of documentary on her life
Beloved South African singer and storyteller Zolani Mahola is making a special return to her childhood home in New Brighton to share her journey through an intimate performance for an upcoming documentary about her life.
Once renowned as the lead singer of the acclaimed band Freshlyground, Mahola stepped away from the group at the end of 2019 after 17 years of worldwide success...
