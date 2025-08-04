Husband ‘chops off wife’s hand during gory murder’

A Limpopo man is accused of murdering his wife and threatening to assault his son.
The 48-year-old was arrested in the Tshaulu policing area in the Vhembe district.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the couple's son arrived home at lunchtime on Saturday as his father was walking out of the gate. He greeted him and asked after his mother.
His father started to shout at him and allegedly threatened to beat him.
Mashaba said the son went to the two-roomed house to look for his mother but found the door locked.
"He broke the door to gain entry and saw his mother lying in a pool of blood."
Police and members of the emergency medical services (EMS) were summoned and a 41-year-old female victim was certified dead at the scene.
"The deceased sustained severe injuries on the upper body and her left hand was cut off during the horrific incident."
The suspect was apprehended on the same day.
