Passengers anxious as more flight delays expected

Flight delays experienced at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday due to air traffic control failure have triggered anxiety among passengers, who now feel compelled to readjust their travel schedules.
Barusch Sewduth, a passenger who was stranded for about an hour on Friday, said he doesn't know what to expect any more.
Sewduth was due to fly from Durban to Johannesburg when his SAA flight was delayed for about 40 minutes.
The flight was then delayed for a further 20 minutes, and no reason was given at first, he told TimesLIVE.
“Once we got on board, the cabin crew announced that the delay was due to the movement of VIPs at OR Tambo, so that delayed the aircraft from Johannesburg to Durban,” he said.
He said this was an inconvenience as he had to constantly update his family, who were coming to pick him up, that the flight was delayed.
“When we landed in Johannesburg, we had to wait another 30 minutes for the baggage as well,” he said.
Given the lack of communication, Sewduth said the airlines should be more proactive and send out a notification to update passengers on what is happening.
“None of that was given, they just said that the flight was delayed.
“I'm actually quite worried because I am in Abu Dhabi and I'm flying back tomorrow morning, so that's also a stress at the back of my mind because I think I need to get to the airport much earlier than what I would normally do,” he said as he anticipates more delays.
On Friday, Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) announced disruptions of operations at OR Tambo International Airport due to a system failure.
ATNS spokesperson Percy Morokane said system failure was affecting air traffic control (ATC) operations — specifically the flight plan management system.
“As a result, operational disruptions are occurring, and departure delays are expected. ATNS is working closely with all relevant stakeholders to manage the situation and minimise the impact on passengers and airline operations,” he said.
Morokane had at the time reassured the public and aviation partners that all safety protocols were being strictly followed to ensure the safe management of air traffic and the swift restoration of the affected systems.
“ATNS apologises for any inconvenience caused and remains committed to providing all stakeholders with timely updates as the situation develops.” he said.
