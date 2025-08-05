Chamber initiative supports youth employment and conservation

A new initiative to tackle youth unemployment and environmental degradation was officially launched in Nelson Mandela Bay by the city’s business chamber.
In partnership with the Youth Employment Service (YES) and implementation partner Youth@Work, the initiative will place 17 unemployed youth in conservation-focused roles.
The participants will work with the Zwartkops Conservancy, Friends of Van Stadens and the Sustainable Seas Trust (SST).
These placements aim to provide practical experience while supporting ecological resilience in the metro.
This initiative forms part of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s broader risk management strategy, which seeks to identify and address social and environmental risks that affect both communities and businesses.
Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen emphasised the importance of collaboration across sectors.
“This programme reflects our commitment to integrated, long-term solutions that extend beyond job creation.
“It’s about building resilience — economically, socially and environmentally,” Van Huyssteen said.
“Through our risk management desk, we’ve focused on tackling the root causes of vulnerability in our region.
“This initiative brings that vision to life by empowering young people to become active participants in restoring ecosystems and shaping their futures.”
She said they viewed this initiative as a model for how business, civil society and development partners could collaborate to unlock potential, reduce risk and promote sustainable development.
Spearheaded by the chamber through its risk management desk, the initiative is funded by Hollard.
Hollard’s head of environmental, social and governance (ESG), Deanne Bezuidenhout, said creating value for business and society should not be mutually exclusive, adding this initiative proved that.
“By investing in both young people and the environment, we’re addressing long-term risks while unlocking real opportunities for growth and resilience.
“We’re delighted to support 17 young South Africans in roles that equip them with meaningful skills, a sense of purpose and the chance to drive impact in their communities.”
Bezuidenhout said the initiative demonstrated how investing in nature and people could go hand in hand, aligning employment creation with ecological restoration in ways that were both practical and forward-looking.
At Zwartkops Conservancy, seven participants will serve as environmental field assistants, focusing on pollution monitoring, cleanup campaigns and public education around the Swartkops River.
A further seven will be placed with Friends of Van Stadens as conservation interns, where they will assist with indigenous plant conservation, ecological trail maintenance and the removal of invasive alien species at the Van Stadens Wildflower Reserve.
The remaining three interns will work with the Sustainable Seas Trust, contributing to marine conservation efforts through public awareness campaigns, plastic waste education and clean spot operations aimed at reducing ocean-bound pollution.
