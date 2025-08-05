Chapman High teacher bows out after four decades
Andrew Barry’s career not without setbacks, but ‘good times far outweighed the bad’
God’s grace and a passion for the teaching profession are two factors that Chapman High School teacher Andrew Barry has credited for overcoming several debilitating diseases, allowing him to round out his almost four-decade-long career.
While the 60-year-old officially hung his hat on his 39-year career on Friday, he intends to still contribute to moulding young minds on a part-time basis...
