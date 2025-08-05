Deputy health minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo says the death of his nephew's wife Khanyisile Dhlomo has left more questions than answers.
He was speaking after his nephew, school principal Khayalethu Dhlomo, 53, made his second court appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court in connection with his wife's death.
The mother of two teens, who was also a school principal, was found stabbed to death at their Malvern, Joburg home on September 4 2022.
At the time of her death, Khayalethu said his wife ended her own life.
In a courtroom packed with ANC supporters and family from both sides, senior prosecutor Denise Perumal asked for the matter to be postponed to August 12 for bail.
The state is opposed to bail.
Deputy health minister Dhlomo's nephew in court over wife's 2022 death
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Deputy health minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo says the death of his nephew's wife Khanyisile Dhlomo has left more questions than answers.
He was speaking after his nephew, school principal Khayalethu Dhlomo, 53, made his second court appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court in connection with his wife's death.
The mother of two teens, who was also a school principal, was found stabbed to death at their Malvern, Joburg home on September 4 2022.
At the time of her death, Khayalethu said his wife ended her own life.
In a courtroom packed with ANC supporters and family from both sides, senior prosecutor Denise Perumal asked for the matter to be postponed to August 12 for bail.
The state is opposed to bail.
Khayalethu's lawyer Nkululeko Zungu asked for his client to be detained at the Durban North police cells, instead of the Westville correctional facility.
Perumal said she had not received any correspondence granting the arrangement. This prompted presiding magistrate Ashwin Singh to stand the matter down so that he could obtain a J88 requesting for detainment arrangements.
The matter was adjourned to August 12.
Outside court, the deputy health minister held a short prayer before addressing a small gathering of family from both sides.
“We are grateful how the investigation into death of Khanyisile has gone thus far. It came as a shock to learn she had committed suicide in September 2022. We want the truth to come out some day and it seems like we [are] edging closer to the truth,” said Dhlomo.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
He said more puzzling was the discovery of stab wounds on Khanyisile’s body .
“It didn't sound right. It’s unusual to have a person who committed suicide to have multiple stabs. When a person shoots themselves they shoot once and they die. It was always confusing to us as a family.”
With the police investigations having been changed from suicide to murder, it called for the family to monitor the proceedings closely, he said, adding he was unaware the couple was having a rocky relationship.
“Maybe it’s because I am Khanyelihle’s uncle whom he respects, but I knew nothing about abuse. It is possible other people may have a different story to tell. If I were to comment on that, it would purely be on speculation and hearsay. Let’s rather wait for court proceedings to resume.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News