Disgruntled residents boycott meeting over housing dispute
Walkout staged after rejection of petition about title deeds for Motherwell properties and payment of subsidies
A group of Motherwell residents walked out of an Eastern Cape human settlements department meeting on Monday which was being held to verify beneficiaries of government subsidies to help pay off their bonded properties.
The issues have been dragging on for decades...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.