How East Cape hopes to save key industrial hub

Plan to encourage other manufacturers to use idle capacity at East London Mercedes factory

By Nomazima Nkosi - 05 August 2025

The Eastern Cape government is in urgent talks with Mercedes-Benz SA and prospective foreign investors to secure additional tenants for idle production lines at the company’s East London plant.

This comes as concerns mount over job security and the long-term future of one of the Eastern Cape’s largest industrial hubs...

