IPTS buses back on road in Nelson Mandela Bay after four months

By Herald Reporter - 05 August 2025

The IPTS buses are back in operation after being off the roads for four months.

Nelson Mandela Bay roads and transport political head Yolisa Pali introduced three buses that will run on the Cleary Park route...

