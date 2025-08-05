Loads of events on agenda for Women’s Day
Nelson Mandela Bay is buzzing with activity this week as the metro prepares to celebrate Women’s Day with a vibrant line-up of events honouring the strength and contributions of women in society.
From high-energy fun runs to soulful concerts and elegant high teas, the activities across the city cater to all interests but share common goals with the aim of either raising funds for various organisations which cater to the needs of women or raising awareness of issues which women face...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.