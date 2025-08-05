Pepi Silinga exits TNPA after settlement agreement
Transnet National Ports Authority chief executive Pepi Silinga has reached a settlement agreement with the parastatal and vacated his post.
Silinga was placed on precautionary suspension in 2024. He had two more years in his contract...
