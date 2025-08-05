Strength of women celebrated with dazzling designs
Fashion event in aid of Yokhuselo Haven will feature models who are domestic violence survivors
The aptly named “The Voice of Courage Fashion Show” is kicking off Women’s Month in emphatic style with a powerful celebration of survival, resilience and bravery of women.
The glitzy affair will take place on Friday from 6pm-10pm at the Boardwalk with top-class designers draping their dazzling models, who are all domestic violence survivors from the Yokhuselo Haven which is also the beneficiary of the event...
