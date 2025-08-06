Coloured people still marginalised, Boesak tells uprising anniversary event
Death of people in northern areas unrest remains forgotten and undocumented, says cleric
Apartheid is not over and there is still a struggle ahead if 35 years after the Northern Areas Uprising, the people of the area still do not receive recognition for the tragedy.
That was the message from Dr Allan Boesak, who was in Gqeberha on Wednesday to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the uprising...
