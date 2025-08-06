Double murder suspect’s bail hearing evidence hits snag
State picks apart claims by Sibulele Mzilikazi, accused of killing Collegiate schoolgirl and her mother
The state picked dozens of holes in the testimony of one of the men accused of murdering a Collegiate schoolgirl and her mother, to the point where his own mother disputed his case.
Alleged hit-man Sibulele Mzilikazi took to the stand for his formal bail application at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday, claiming to be a loving father who needed to return home to support his child and girlfriend, Talita Mandela, living in the outbuilding of his mother’s home...
