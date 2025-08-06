The 42-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his 22-year-old former girlfriend and 49-year-old wife in Ngobozana in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday morning has been found dead in Gqathula, about 10km from the Lusikisiki CBD.
“Preliminary reports suggest he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though police are conducting an investigation,” police said on Wednesday.
After the double murder between 1am and 2am on Tuesday, the suspect fled in the family vehicle, which was later discovered abandoned.
“An intensive search ensued until community members in Gqathula alerted authorities after finding a man’s body in an open field with a 9mm pistol nearby. The deceased was identified as the suspect in the Ngobozana murders.”
Lusikisiki police have opened an inquest docket to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.
Eastern Cape man wanted for murder of ex-girlfriend and wife found dead
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
