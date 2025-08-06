Five Woodridge Prep ambassadors to represent SA at international conference in India

A group of Woodridge Preparatory School pupils will soon be jetting off to India to represent SA as the only local school participating in the Round Square International Junior Conference.
The event, hosted by Sunbeam School Lahartara in Varanasi, India, will be staged from August 19 to 23.
The pupils, aged between 12 and 14, are among dozens from Round Square schools across the globe set to discuss topics on the organisation’s six foundational ideals, namely internationalism, democracy, environmentalism, adventure, leadership and service.
Woodridge Preparatory’s five ambassadors are Austin Botes, Murray-John Boonzaier, Anita Krugel, Jasper Poultney and Gibran Hassim.
Accompanying them will be the school’s Round Square head, Garron Adlard, and head of the eco-committee and school librarian Roslyn Pienaar.
Woodridge Preparatory principal Trevor von Berg said these moments of connection, learning and leadership reflected the school’s commitment to nurturing compassionate, courageous and capable future leaders.
He said the week of workshops, cultural exchanges and collaborative learning would foster personal growth among the participants.
“We are beyond excited for our pupils to take part in this life-changing journey,” he said.
“They will not only represent our school and country with pride, but will also return with new perspectives, friendships and the confidence to help shape a better world.”
In preparation for the experience, the group will attend a pre-conference cultural immersion camp at the Gamtoos Ferry Hotel from Thursday to gain important insights into Indian culture, including temple etiquette, traditional customs and a deeper understanding of the country’s multifaith religious landscape.
After the conference, the young delegation will embark on a cultural and environmental tour until August 29.
“In Delhi, they will enjoy a guided tour of the President’s House, explore the fascinating Museum of Illusions, and immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of Old Delhi with a rickshaw ride through Chandni Chowk, capped off by a vibrant kite-flying session at a traditional haveli,” Pienaar said.
“The journey continues with a day at an organic farm outside Delhi, where the pupils will discover sustainable farming techniques, learn about reducing carbon footprints, and explore the ancient relationship between humans, animals and the land.
“An organic farm-style lunch and a practical workshop on urban terrace gardening will follow.
“The afternoon will be filled with creative and recreational activities such as pottery, knitting and horse riding, all offering valuable lessons in self-sufficiency and environmental care.
“From there, the group will travel by one of India’s fastest trains to Agra, where they’ll visit the monumental Agra Fort and witness the Taj Mahal at sunset — a breathtaking moment of global heritage appreciation.
“Later, a trip to Bharatpur’s Keoladeo National Park will allow the delegation to cycle through nature, enjoy a sketching workshop and absorb the wonder of one of the world’s most renowned bird sanctuaries.”
The Herald
Five Woodridge Prep ambassadors to represent SA at international conference in India
Image: SUPPLIED
A group of Woodridge Preparatory School pupils will soon be jetting off to India to represent SA as the only local school participating in the Round Square International Junior Conference.
The event, hosted by Sunbeam School Lahartara in Varanasi, India, will be staged from August 19 to 23.
The pupils, aged between 12 and 14, are among dozens from Round Square schools across the globe set to discuss topics on the organisation’s six foundational ideals, namely internationalism, democracy, environmentalism, adventure, leadership and service.
Woodridge Preparatory’s five ambassadors are Austin Botes, Murray-John Boonzaier, Anita Krugel, Jasper Poultney and Gibran Hassim.
Accompanying them will be the school’s Round Square head, Garron Adlard, and head of the eco-committee and school librarian Roslyn Pienaar.
Woodridge Preparatory principal Trevor von Berg said these moments of connection, learning and leadership reflected the school’s commitment to nurturing compassionate, courageous and capable future leaders.
He said the week of workshops, cultural exchanges and collaborative learning would foster personal growth among the participants.
“We are beyond excited for our pupils to take part in this life-changing journey,” he said.
“They will not only represent our school and country with pride, but will also return with new perspectives, friendships and the confidence to help shape a better world.”
In preparation for the experience, the group will attend a pre-conference cultural immersion camp at the Gamtoos Ferry Hotel from Thursday to gain important insights into Indian culture, including temple etiquette, traditional customs and a deeper understanding of the country’s multifaith religious landscape.
After the conference, the young delegation will embark on a cultural and environmental tour until August 29.
“In Delhi, they will enjoy a guided tour of the President’s House, explore the fascinating Museum of Illusions, and immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of Old Delhi with a rickshaw ride through Chandni Chowk, capped off by a vibrant kite-flying session at a traditional haveli,” Pienaar said.
“The journey continues with a day at an organic farm outside Delhi, where the pupils will discover sustainable farming techniques, learn about reducing carbon footprints, and explore the ancient relationship between humans, animals and the land.
“An organic farm-style lunch and a practical workshop on urban terrace gardening will follow.
“The afternoon will be filled with creative and recreational activities such as pottery, knitting and horse riding, all offering valuable lessons in self-sufficiency and environmental care.
“From there, the group will travel by one of India’s fastest trains to Agra, where they’ll visit the monumental Agra Fort and witness the Taj Mahal at sunset — a breathtaking moment of global heritage appreciation.
“Later, a trip to Bharatpur’s Keoladeo National Park will allow the delegation to cycle through nature, enjoy a sketching workshop and absorb the wonder of one of the world’s most renowned bird sanctuaries.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News