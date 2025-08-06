Managers say Gen Zs are hard to handle, Deloitte says they are misunderstood

While three in four managers consider Gen Z the most difficult generation to manage, Deloitte said they may be misinterpreting evolving work values.
The survey revealed that unlike previous generations Gen Z, born between 1995 and 2006, and millennials born between 1983 and 1994 are less fixated on job titles and more focused on learning, balance and purpose.
“Learning and development is a priority and they expect their employers to provide the opportunities. Some have foregone higher education to pursue the practical skills that trade or vocational training provides,” said Deloitte.
Though only 6% of Gen Z respondents said their main career goal is to reach a senior leadership position, Deloitte said this doesn’t mean they lack ambition as 70% of Gen Zs and 59% of millennials said they’re actively building new skills weekly, mostly outside working hours.
The report also showed a shift in how the generations view higher education. Nearly one-third of Gen Zs (31%) and millennials (32%) chose not to pursue university degrees.
The reasons cited were high costs and doubts about the return on investment.
Most said they were leaning into emerging technologies such as generative AI (GenAI) to boost their productivity, with more than half of Gen Zs (57%) and millennials (56%) saying they use GenAI tools daily for tasks such as data analysis, content creation and project management.
“They are largely positive about the technology, saying it improves the quality of their work and frees time to focus on more strategic tasks. However, they also worry it could reduce job opportunities for young professionals,” said Deloitte.
Deloitte said career fluidity is becoming a hallmark of the modern workforce as nearly one in three Gen Zs (31%) and 17% of millennials plan to leave their employers within the next two years. Deloitte insisted this isn’t about disloyalty.
“Their job hopping isn't driven by a lack of loyalty. They’re seeking stability, purpose, work/life balance and opportunities to grow,” said Deloitte.
Managers say Gen Zs are hard to handle, Deloitte says they are misunderstood
Journalist
Image: 123RF
A new global survey by Deloitte has sparked fresh debate about workplace dynamics, revealing many managers and business leaders find Generation Z the most challenging group to work with.
The Deloitte’s 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, in its 14th year, canvassed more than 23,000 respondents from 44 countries and highlighted a major shift in how younger generations approach work and what they expect from it.
“Gen Zs and millennials are ambitious. However, for them success is not necessarily about climbing the corporate ladder. Many are not motivated by reaching senior leadership positions, revealing a potential leadership pipeline problem for the future,” said Deloitte.
While three in four managers consider Gen Z the most difficult generation to manage, Deloitte said they may be misinterpreting evolving work values.
The survey revealed that unlike previous generations Gen Z, born between 1995 and 2006, and millennials born between 1983 and 1994 are less fixated on job titles and more focused on learning, balance and purpose.
“Learning and development is a priority and they expect their employers to provide the opportunities. Some have foregone higher education to pursue the practical skills that trade or vocational training provides,” said Deloitte.
Though only 6% of Gen Z respondents said their main career goal is to reach a senior leadership position, Deloitte said this doesn’t mean they lack ambition as 70% of Gen Zs and 59% of millennials said they’re actively building new skills weekly, mostly outside working hours.
The report also showed a shift in how the generations view higher education. Nearly one-third of Gen Zs (31%) and millennials (32%) chose not to pursue university degrees.
The reasons cited were high costs and doubts about the return on investment.
Most said they were leaning into emerging technologies such as generative AI (GenAI) to boost their productivity, with more than half of Gen Zs (57%) and millennials (56%) saying they use GenAI tools daily for tasks such as data analysis, content creation and project management.
“They are largely positive about the technology, saying it improves the quality of their work and frees time to focus on more strategic tasks. However, they also worry it could reduce job opportunities for young professionals,” said Deloitte.
Deloitte said career fluidity is becoming a hallmark of the modern workforce as nearly one in three Gen Zs (31%) and 17% of millennials plan to leave their employers within the next two years. Deloitte insisted this isn’t about disloyalty.
“Their job hopping isn't driven by a lack of loyalty. They’re seeking stability, purpose, work/life balance and opportunities to grow,” said Deloitte.
The survey revealed for the two generations money, meaning and well-being form the foundation of career satisfaction.
Deloitte said despite their proactive mindset, Gen Zs and millennials are under significant financial stress.
“Only 36% of Gen Zs and 39% of millennials with cost-of-living concerns said they felt happy over the past year. Eight in 10 said their financial situation contributes significantly to their stress levels.”
The survey also showed mental health remains a concern, with just over half rating their well-being as good or very good and up to 40% saying they feel stressed or anxious most of the time, with work a major contributor.
“Gen Zs and millennials feel their managers could do more to address the root causes of stress in the workplace. They want leaders who offer mentorship, set boundaries and support their growth, not only micromanaging tasks,” said Deloitte.
The survey revealed Gen Zs and millennials want more than a salary. They’re looking for meaningful work or the flexibility and resources to drive change in their personal lives.
“Purpose influences motivation, engagement and job satisfaction. More than half of Gen Zs and millennials said it’s very important when evaluating a potential employer,” said Deloitte.
The survey results showed around two-thirds have felt anxiety over climate change in the past month and the same proportion said they’re willing to pay more for sustainable products. Some are turning down jobs based on a company’s environmental policies.
Deloitte said the findings should be a wake-up call for organisations stuck in outdated models of work and leadership.
“The results demonstrate the need for senior leaders and managers to create environments where workers can attain the trifecta of meaningful work, financial security and well-being. Supporting the pillars consistently will help retain talent, reduce stress and drive engagement.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News