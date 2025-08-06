The path is now open for 20 unemployed youth in Gqeberha to kick-start their delivery businesses.
Economic development MEC Nonkqubela Pieters handed over 20 motorbikes with accessories at the Veeplaas Community Hall, through the Kasi Delivery Youth Empowerment Programme.
The motorbikes and accessories are worth R684,000.
The initiative is driven in partnership with the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) and local start-up Kasi Delivery.
Among the recipients was Tandokazi Nkosana, a former student at Lovedale TVET College.
“This opportunity has opened doors for me,” Nkosana said.
“I’ve learnt how to manage a business, serve customers professionally and now I have a source of income, something I didn’t have before.
“There is no other viable income at home, so what I earn now helps provide for my family as well.”
Amkela Xosana, who studied at Ikhala TVET College, said this was an opportunity to change his life.
“We didn’t just receive bikes, we received skills, confidence and a fresh start.
“I can now drive safely, interact with clients and think like an entrepreneur,” he said.
To date, the programme has supported 40 beneficiaries.
Pieters said this was another milestone in the government’s ongoing efforts to grow the township economy and create opportunities for young people.
“This moment is not only about handing over equipment; it is about restoring hope, unlocking potential and setting our young people on a path towards sustainable self-employment and dignity,” she said.
The Herald
Motorcycle handover puts youth on road to success
Image: SUPPLIED
The path is now open for 20 unemployed youth in Gqeberha to kick-start their delivery businesses.
Economic development MEC Nonkqubela Pieters handed over 20 motorbikes with accessories at the Veeplaas Community Hall, through the Kasi Delivery Youth Empowerment Programme.
The motorbikes and accessories are worth R684,000.
The initiative is driven in partnership with the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) and local start-up Kasi Delivery.
Among the recipients was Tandokazi Nkosana, a former student at Lovedale TVET College.
“This opportunity has opened doors for me,” Nkosana said.
“I’ve learnt how to manage a business, serve customers professionally and now I have a source of income, something I didn’t have before.
“There is no other viable income at home, so what I earn now helps provide for my family as well.”
Amkela Xosana, who studied at Ikhala TVET College, said this was an opportunity to change his life.
“We didn’t just receive bikes, we received skills, confidence and a fresh start.
“I can now drive safely, interact with clients and think like an entrepreneur,” he said.
To date, the programme has supported 40 beneficiaries.
Pieters said this was another milestone in the government’s ongoing efforts to grow the township economy and create opportunities for young people.
“This moment is not only about handing over equipment; it is about restoring hope, unlocking potential and setting our young people on a path towards sustainable self-employment and dignity,” she said.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News