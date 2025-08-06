New research from the UK suggests drivers spend hundreds of hours managing their cars, from booking services to worrying about warning lights.
Commissioned by BMW and based on a survey of 2,000 motorists, the study estimates people lose up to 565 hours over their lifetimes to car-related admin. That’s about a day each year spent thinking about maintenance, inspections or mechanical issues.
The effect isn’t just logistical. About 63% of respondents said car trouble has forced them to miss important events. On average, drivers have to change their plans four times a year due to unexpected vehicle problems.
Many still manage things the old-fashioned way: 52% use diaries or calendars to track service intervals while a third wait for a dashboard warning before acting. Nearly four in 10 admitted putting off garage visits altogether.
BMW commissioned the research to highlight its proactive care technology, which is available on all BMWs in the UK less than 10 years old. It monitors the car’s condition in real time, flags issues early and offers support after incidents — all aimed at helping drivers avoid disruptions.
Asked how they’d prefer to use the time they lose to car admin, a third of drivers said they’d read more, another third would prioritise exercise and many just wanted a proper break with holidays topping the list for stress relief.
New study shows how much time drivers lose to car admin
