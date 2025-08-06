Pearson wins national choir competition
The best school choral voices in SA are from none other than the Friendly City, specifically Pearson High School, which won the 2025 ATKV-Applous National Choir Competition.
Almost 300 school choirs were vying for the title, with Pearson conquering the final to claim the open category...
