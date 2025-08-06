News

‘Rushed’ process to rename Sunshine Coast towns under fire

Residents gather at tense meeting to demand answers from officials

By Andisa Bonani and Sue Maclennan - 06 August 2025

Efforts to rename three Sunshine Coast landmarks have sparked controversy, with community members accusing the Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee of rushing the process.

The storm erupted during a stakeholder meeting at the Port Alfred Civic Centre on Wednesday where about 250 residents, business owners and local politicians gathered to demand answers from ECPGNC officials...

