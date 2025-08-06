Sacked Nelson Mandela Bay spin doctor fires broadside at ex-boss
Kupido Baron files appeal, arguing Sithembiso Soyaya acted as both complainant and employer’s representative at disciplinary hearing
Fired Nelson Mandela Bay spin doctor Kupido Baron is fighting back, alleging that he was treated unfairly and the presiding officer in his disciplinary hearing had displayed a lack of knowledge.
Baron was sacked on July 28 after being found guilty on four counts of gross insubordination for failing or refusing to carry out work tasks as instructed by his boss, the municipality’s communications director, Sithembiso Soyaya, in 2024. ..
