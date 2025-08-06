Satawu welcomes departure of ports authority CEO Pepi Silinga

The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union has welcomed the decision by the Transnet National Ports Authority to part ways with its CEO, Pepi Silinga.
The TNPA said on Tuesday his exit was effective from July 16.
This comes after both parties reached a settlement agreement with the parastatal and vacated his post.
Silinga was placed on precautionary suspension in 2024 after allegations of the wrongful awarding of a R300m tender.
He had taken a voluntary leave of absence just three months before, in January.
Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese welcomed the developments and said the union remained committed to transparency, accountability and implementation of strategic projects within the state-owned entity.
“Most importantly, our focus is on our members and workers at TNPA,” she said.
“The union is willing and prepared to work with anyone who shares the same values and principles with us, and that includes empowering our members and workers, improving working conditions and improving the TNPA.”
Satawu had previously called for serious action to be taken against Silinga.
Advocate Phyllis Difeto will continue to act in the role until a permanent head is found.
