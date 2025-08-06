US tariffs deliver crippling blow to Nelson Mandela Bay industrial automation company
ROVD Engineering has halted all expansion plans and warned that significant job losses are on the horizon after the imposition of a 30% tariff by the US on SA goods.
The 61-year-old Eastern Cape firm specialises in industrial automation systems, which are designed, manufactured and exported from its Gqeberha facility to support production lines at global automotive manufacturers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.