News

WATCH | Baragwanath Hospital expands lactation centre to support new mothers

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 06 August 2025

The Gauteng health department has launched an expanded Ronald McDonald House Charities lactation facility at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto.

The initiative aims to:

  • promote exclusive breastfeeding;
  • support maternal and infant health; and
  • provide safe, dignified spaces for mothers to express milk.

This is particularly vital for premature and ill babies admitted to the hospital’s neonatal care units.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Prioritising breastfeeding: Baragwanath Hospital expands lactation centre
Prince Harry cleared of bullying claims by report into 'damaging dispute' at ...

Most Read