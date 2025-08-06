News

WATCH LIVE | Court hears Ramaphosa’s application in apartheid-era crime case

By TimesLIVE - 06 August 2025

Courtesy of SABC

Twenty-five families and survivors of apartheid-era crimes are challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government in the Pretoria high court, seeking constitutional damages for the government's failure to adequately investigate and prosecute apartheid-era crimes after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission process.

