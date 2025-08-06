Why the wheels came off at Goodyear SA plant
Outdated technology and tyres not suitable for sale in Europe cited among reasons for closure
The tyres produced at Goodyear SA’s Kariega plant have no viable market in Europe and the facility lacks the manufacturing capacity and advanced technology of other modern facilities in the group.
These limitations have contributed to the planned closure of the plant...
