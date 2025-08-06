News

Woman, 94, among early voters in Ward 23 by-election

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 06 August 2025

There was no doubt in 94-year-old Nonotyi Nomavuka’s mind about who she was voting for when the IEC visited her home in Motherwell on Tuesday to assist her during the Ward 23 special elections.

She was one of the early voters visited by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) ahead of the by-election on Wednesday. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Relief for Lesotho as US cuts tariff rate but the damage to its economy may ...
2025 Isuzu MU-X

Most Read