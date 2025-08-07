Demerit licence system on the way for Bay motorists
Errant drivers risk being taken off the road when scheme kicks in
A new driving licence scheme will be introduced in Nelson Mandela Bay on December 1, paving the way for the demerit system to follow 10 months later.
The city falls into the second phase of the rollout along with several other municipalities in the Eastern Cape...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.