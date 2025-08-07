News

Demerit licence system on the way for Bay motorists

Errant drivers risk being taken off the road when scheme kicks in

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 07 August 2025

A new driving licence scheme will be introduced in Nelson Mandela Bay on December 1, paving the way for the demerit system to follow 10 months later.

The city falls into the second phase of the rollout along with several other municipalities in the Eastern Cape...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2025 Honda Amaze
Ghana ministers, ruling party official killed in army helicopter crash

Most Read