News

Farm event to focus on stopping spread of African citrus greening disease

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 07 August 2025

The birthplace of citrus in Southern Africa is hosting an open day on Friday to detail the latest African citrus greening disease strategy and to showcase a treasure trove of cultivars.

Government officials, agriculture organisation representatives, citrus scientists and nursery owners are due to attend the invitation-only event, which will be held at the Citrus Foundation Block (CFB) farm in Kruisrivier, outside Kariega. ..

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

What to know about the 2025 MTV VMAs as Lady Gaga leads with 12 nominations
R500m hostel project half done but poor safety and overcrowding persist

Most Read