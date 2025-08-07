Protest play inspired by failure of Red Location Museum to be staged
A one-hander protest play to be staged on Thursday intends to take audiences on a journey into a past that is still reflected in the present.
The multifaced production, Singqokwana’s Dream Deferred, is inspired by the phantom Red Location Museum, which has been closed since 2013, and explores the life of late ANC struggle veteran Singqokwana Malgas, from New Brighton...
